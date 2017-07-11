McDonald's Offers Free Ice Cream

McDonald's celebrates its iconic vanilla soft serve by giving it away for free.

Participating restaurants across the country are offering free ice cream cones on July 16, 2017, and one lucky guest will have the chance to win free soft serve for life.

Guests who want to get the free soft serve must download the McDonald's app, and redeem the offer at a participating restaurant. One guest who redeems the offer between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. local time will receive a limited edition "Golden Arches Cone" which entitles them to free ice cream for life.