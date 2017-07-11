Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. Arrested for Domestic Battery and Assault

A celebrity and West Virginia native has been arrested on accusations of domestic violence. According to a criminal complaint, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., 42, was arrested on Monday, July 10, 2017 on charges of domestic battery and domestic assault.

Deputies first received a domestic complaint from dispatchers advising that a woman was physically assaulted by Murphy. Investigators traveled to the hospital where the victim was receiving medical care and saw swelling and bruising near the victim's left eye, as well as swelling on the victim's head.

The victim said that there was an argument between she and Murphy and said that Murphy slapped her face and hit her in the face with a golf club. He allegedly slammed her to the ground and hit her head on the concrete sidewalk.

Deputies went to the Whitman area of Logan County where the victim said the incident took place and found a golf club in the living room of the home.. Murphy's six month old infant child was reportedly present during the incident.

Murphy from Logan County and won the 6th season of America's Got Talent in 2011.