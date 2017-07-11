New Tesla Model-3 Revealed - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

New Tesla Model-3 Revealed

By Chris Clay, Executive Producer
Fremont, Ca. -

Elon Musk revealed a sneak peak of Tesla's newest Model-3 electric vehicle.

Musk tweeted a photo of the first Model-3 to roll off the production line of the Fremont, Ca. factory. The Model-3 is expected to be a more affordable version of the company's luxury Model-S.

Only 30 Model-3 sedans will be produced by the end of July, 2017. More than 380,000 people have already paid a $1,000 deposit on their own Model-3. Tesla is expected to ramp up production of the sedan with 20,000 of the vehicles expected by December, 2017.

