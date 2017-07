Students all across the area will be loading those backpacks with new supplies, donning their new clothes and heading back-to-school in just a matter of weeks.

Here is a list of when schools in our area head back.

August 10?, 2017:

Mercer County

August 14, 2017:

Fayette County

Wyoming County

August 16, 2017:

Pocahontas County

Raleigh County

August 17, 2017:

McDowell County

Monroe County

Summers County

Tazewell County

August 24, 2017: