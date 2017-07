The man accused of murder in a shooting from 2015 is now going before a jury. Ryan Tilley is charged with the attempted murder of Douglas Hager at an apartment on Redsky Road in Green Valley.

There were a total of five people arrested in the case. Tilley was the alleged trigger man in the shooting. His trial began on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 in front of the Honorable Judge William Sadler. According to prosecuting attorney Adam Wolfe, jury selection was under way during the morning hours.