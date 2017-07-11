Krispy Kreme offering doughnuts for 80 cents on Friday

(WCMH) — Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is offering a deal Friday to celebrate the company’s 80th birthday.

The company is offering a dozen doughnuts for 80 cents, with the purchase of any dozen at regular menu price.

“The joy created by our Original Glazed doughnut and its secret recipe spans generations, and that is certainly something to celebrate,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “It’s remarkable that for 80 years, Krispy Kreme’s commitment to delivering world-class doughnuts the Krispy Kreme way – hot, fresh and now – has not changed.”

The first Krispy Kreme store was opened in 1937 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.