All chicken lovers can score a free meal at Chick-fil-A on Tuesday (7/11), but the catch is people have to dress up like a cow.

The fast-food chain celebrates the thirteenth annual "Cow Appreciation Day."

The company provides tips for those looking to eat a free meal. Adult customers have to show up in any type of 'cow' attire and they can get a free entree. Children who dress up will get a free kid's meal.

The giveaway will last until 7 p.m. on Tuesday (7/11).