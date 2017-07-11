2016 flood documentary screening in Lewisburg

"The Flood - A Film About Hope" will be shown on the big screen on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. It is a documentary that features the recovery of White Sulphur Springs, WV from the floods that devastated the Mountain State in 2016.

It was created by Josh Baldwin and Mark Trent of Black Lantern Productions, which is based in Lewisburg. The request to make the film came from Tom Crabtree, who is an architect and one of the people behind Homes for White Sulphur Springs and the Hope Village.

The movie will be screened at the Lewis Theatre at 7 p.m. After the film is over, Tom Crabtree will answer questions about the film, the recovery and the new parks in White Sulphur Springs.