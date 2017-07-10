12 bodies found in Marine plane crash - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

12 bodies found in Marine plane crash

Posted: Updated:

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) -Officials have found 12 bodies from a Marine Corps plane that crashed in rural Mississippi.

Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks tells The Associated Press that officials are searching for others across a large debris field in the dark Monday, more than five hours after the KC-130 refueling tanker spiraled to the ground into a soybean field about 85 miles (135 kilometers) north of Jackson.

The Marine Corps said it operated the plane but has provided no information on where the flight originated or where it was going.

Andy Jones said he was working on his family's catfish farm when he heard a boom and looked up and saw the plane corkscrewing down to the ground.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.