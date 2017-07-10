Hawaii-based soldier being arrested on terrorism charges

HONOLULU (AP) - The FBI says a Hawaii-based soldier has been arrested after allegedly attempting to provide classified documents and a drone to the Islamic State group.



A criminal complaint filed by the FBI said Monday that Ikaika Kang attempted to provide classified and unclassified military documents and a drone to the organization. It says Kang also attempted to teach the group combat techniques.



A special agent made the allegations in a complaint filed in federal court in Honolulu. Kang is scheduled to make an initial appearance before a magistrate judge Monday afternoon.



FBI spokesman Arnold Laanui said SWAT team special agents arrested the 34-year-old on Saturday.



He said the soldier was with the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks.



Kang's military service records say he enlisted in the Army in 2001. He served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)