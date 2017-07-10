Next Hearing Date Set For Lena Lunsford

The next court date is set for former Lewis County resident Lena Lunsford.

Lunsford and her attorneys will return to Weston on July 27, 2017 to request a change of venue for her upcoming trial.

She faces multiple charges in connection to the death of her daughter in 2011.

Lunsford was arrested in Florida on those charges last year after an investigation that has continued since her daughter's disappearance.

Jury selection for her trial is set for October 10, the trial is to begin on October 12.