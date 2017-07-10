WVBOE votes to deny Nicholas County schools consolidation

The West Virginia Board of Education has voted 6-1 to deny Nicholas County Schools's request for consolidation.
Superintendent Tetrick ends presentation saying she believes consolidation is still best long-term plan for Nicholas Co #NCBOEhearing— WOWK/Alyssa Meisner (@wowkalyssa) July 10, 2017
RELATED: http://www.tristateupdate.com/story/35656157/richwood-residents-file-motion-innicholas-county-boe-lawsuit-against-wv
NC BOE was asked to gather stakeholders to discuss the WV BOE's proposal & school options. No alternatives were discussed #NCBOEhearing— WOWK/Alyssa Meisner (@wowkalyssa) July 10, 2017
When asked by WV BOE if NC BOE would consider any school alternatives- board President Gus Penix says the board already voted #NCBOEhearing— WOWK/Alyssa Meisner (@wowkalyssa) July 10, 2017
BREAKING: WV BOE votes 6-1 again to deny NC BOE request for consolidation.— WOWK/Alyssa Meisner (@wowkalyssa) July 10, 2017
WVNS-TV
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.