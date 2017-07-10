Local Kids Create Art at Beckley Center

Children and teens in Raleigh County got the chance to show off their creative side at the Beckley Arts Center.

3 classes were held for elementary, middle, and high school student were scheduled the week of July 10, 2017. Water color painting and yarn art were among the projects undertaken by students at the center.

Staff at the center say this will give students the opportunity to explore a variety of artistic styles.

"Some of the other activities will be the exploration of different genres. There will be the exploration of the Navajo art, the exploration of Japanese art making and then pop art," Art Center Director Joannie Newman said.

If you missed the activities on the 10th, there are more projects ahead for the rest of the week. Groups will be working on a mural project in downtown Beckley on July 11, 2017, and there are more classes planned in August, 2017.