Can Alzheimer's cause a fatal mistake?

The case involving Larry Dillon, the man who shot and killed his wife Thursday, July 6th, sparked interest into illnesses that change a person's mental capabilities. According to Prosecutors, Dillon suffers from a disease similar to dementia.

Alzheimer's disease, a type of dementia, alters a person's memory. This makes it more difficult to remember specific information. Neurologist, Dr. Barry K. Vaught, explained that not all memory loss is a sign of Alzheimer's, but it is the first symptom he looks for when making a diagnosis.

"First symptoms of Alzheimer's disease are typically short term memory loss. That is the new information or new things that are told to a person, they don't recall. So having conversations over and again, repeating the same question over an again," said Dr. Vaught.

Dr. Vaught also explained that he has not seen an extreme case like the one of Larry Dillon, but he does know that someone mistaking a situation is not unusual with Alzheimer's.

"There are misperceptions about what is going on in home so the patient or the person will hear something in the home that's a normal creak or groan in the house, but they'll think its a person or intruder and it can lead to an overreaction," Vaught explained.

Dr. Vaught recommended eating fruits and vegetables, exercising often, and talking to friends regularly as ways to combat this disease.



