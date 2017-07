Construction continues at a Raleigh County high school.

Shady Spring High School is undergoing a multi-million dollar project. The project will benefit the students and staff at the high school.

There will be a new multimedia center for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Shady Spring High School will also be adding classrooms that will be able to accommodate 1,000 students.

Administrators said they are hoping all of the construction will be complete by this fall.