Damages of Sun Exposure This Summer

The summer sun is out to play and so are the people.

That is why it's so important to cover up when you're outside. An UV Ray index determines the amount of radiation a person may be impacted by.

The rating can be as low as 1 and go up to 11. According to Coppertone, that number was 10 in the Beckley area, which means you have a higher likelihood of getting burned.

"We know that there is direct correlation with UV light to both ultra violent A and B to damage your skin, and it's known that you age quicker but it's the incidents of skin cancer goes up significantly," said Dr. Thomas Karrs.

According to Dr. Thomas Karrs, the radiation is at it's strongest between 10 in the morning and 4 in the afternoon. Staying out of the sun during these hours are highly recommended. If not, it's important to wear the proper protective clothing and sunscreen.

Dr. Karrs told us, "We recommend sunscreen 30 or above applies adequately which would be an ounce per an individual 30 minutes before being outside."

Both chronic sun exposure and those blistering sun burns are bad. They can cause melanoma and other forms of skin cancers. But, skin color is not the determining factor. Some people think sun damage is only limited to people of fairer skin tones,

"If you do have some pigmentation in your skin then you do have some natural protection but it's not complete protection and you can still see skin cancers in darkly pigmented individuals, African Americans etc. Not to the same degree as caucasians," said, Dr. Karrs.

Dermatologists say start protecting your kids early and get them in the habit of protecting their skin from the sun.

7/10/17