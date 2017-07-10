Z-Way Project Continues in Beckley - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Z-Way Project Continues in Beckley

By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) -

Work continues on the Beckley Z-Way project. Monday (7/10) workers were building a new road that will run from Stanaford Road to Eisenhower Drive. The goal of doing this will be to cut travel time in half for drivers.

Officials behind the project said their goal is help bypass a lot of the traffic on Eisenhower Drive. 

"I think it will relieve a lot of the traffic here on Eisenhower and I think there's too much traffic and I think that will relive some of us who have to take this road to go to work," said a Beckley Resident, Monica Phelps.

Officials with the project expect work to be completed by August.

