Bear Attack in Colorado Rises Concern in WV

A man in Colorado recounts his violent encounter with a bear near the Boulder area. "The crunching noise, I guess, was the teeth scraping against the skull as it dug in," said the victim.

As a camp counselor, the victim said he woke up to a bear dragging him early Sunday morning (7/9). His fellow staffers tried to scare the bear away, but luckily it eventually left on its own. The bear dragged the boy about 12 feet before it let go.

With that in mind, people in the mountain state are doing what they can to stay safe in what could be a scary situation. Bears are animals that most people are terrified to come across. That's why Jason Derkatz said when he goes camping he makes sure to stay clear of any bears tracks. "Keep your food far away from your camp and if you're going to keep it lock it up," said Derkatz.

As a former boy scout, Derkatz knows how to keep bears away. He agrees with experts who said people need to be extra careful when it comes to food. "You should cook away from your campsite and don't leave any scraps in the campsite after dark," said a West Virginia Wildlife Biologist, Colin Carpenter.

It's not just campers who come across bears. People living near the woods can stumble upon bears as the animals are looking for one thing, food. "Every year we deal with on a statewide basis anywhere from 800 to 1500 bear complaints, most of those involved garbage," said Carpenter.

Experts said if you do cross paths with a bear, do not run. "The best thing you can do it let the animal know that you're there, then back away slowly and the animal will more likely go away," said Carpenter.

So far this year there have been no bear attacks here in the mountain state.