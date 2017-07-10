Justin Lee Richards arraigned on 1st Degree Murder and Child Abuse charges

A man was arrested last Wednesday in Bluefield for abusing a 10 month old baby. The child died Saturday from those injuries.

Because the child passed away, Jacob Lee Richards was arraigned Monday afternoon on new charges inside the Mercer County Courthouse Annex. Those upgraded charges are 1st Degree Murder and Child Abuse Resulting in Death. That charge carries a sentence of 10 to 40 years in prison.

The case was upgraded to a capitol murder case, which means Richards is entitled to two attorney's. An additional attorney was appointed Monday. His preliminary hearing has been rescheduled.

"This is a terrible situation and now that the infant has died, it's a murder case," said Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler.

Police were originally notified when the infant was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Richards was allegedly watching the baby during the day and became agitated. He told detectives he became so frustrated he shook the baby for a minute, after which the baby gasped for air.

Judge Wills has set his bond at $500,000. Richards' preliminary hearing will happen within the next 10 days.