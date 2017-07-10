Trial begins for NC man captured following shootout in Lewisburg

A man accused of killing a couple from North Carolina and getting in a shootout with law enforcement in Lewisburg, WV on New Year's Day in 2015 is going to trial in Raleigh, NC. Eric Campbell is facing murder charges for the death's of Jerome and Doris Faulkner.

The trial began at the Granville county courthouse in North Carolina on Monday, Jan 10, 2017. Police said Campbell and his father, Edward, drove from Texas to North Carolina where they robbed and killed the couple, and burned their house down. They were arrested four hours later after investigators said they shot two police officers in Lewisburg, WV.

Prosecutors are confident they can prove without a reasonable doubt that Campbell should be charged with First Degree Murder, Arson, Burglary and Robbery. During his opening statement, Campbell's attorney stated Campbell was abused growing up and during the crime, he was just trying to survive. The attorney added Campbell did not kill the Faulkners and that this was all his father's plan. Edward committed suicide in prison

During the trial the jury will hear from medical examiners, state police, as well as witnesses who say they saw Eric and his father in the Oxford neighborhood that day.

