Former Beckley Detective has new career

A Christian television drama series being filmed in South Carolina features a former Beckley Police Detective. Gant Montgomery, who was raised in Oak Hill, WV, is featured in a series called "Cycles." Montgomery plays the role of Kevin Miller in the show. He is also in six other movies that are currently in post-production.

The series is based on a book by South Carolina school teacher and cancer survivor, Dr. Marion Myers. The book, "Cycles, I'm Still Here" was inspired by Myers own life. The show airs on Monday nights at 9:30 on the Preach the World Network.