Maryland community college enacts border state tuition rate

MCHENRY, Md. (AP) - A two-year college in Maryland has instituted a lower tuition rate for residents of six out-of-state counties that border the college's county.

The Cumberland Times-News reports that Garrett College's border state tuition rate is a $35-per-credit hour reduction over its typical out-of-state tuition rate, resulting in savings of about $2,100 while earning an associate degree.

The creation of the new tuition policy comes as a new state law authorized lower tuition rates at Maryland community colleges for residents of contiguous counties.

The rate applies to Somerset and Fayette counties in Pennsylvania and Preston, Tucker, Mineral and Grant counties in West Virginia. College President Richard Midcap says that the college's primary mission is to serve Garrett County residents, but it wants to increase its accessibility to potential students.

