Mercer County Woman Sentenced on Attempted First Degree Murder and Other Charges

A Mercer County woman convicted of attempted first degree murder and robbery charges is sentenced.

Angela Graham was sentenced to 60 years in prison for first degree robbery.

She was also sentenced to 3 to 15 years for attempted first degree murder after being accused of attacking her boyfriend's elderly mother.

She and the victim's son Wayne Hartley were arrested for hitting the elderly woman with a marble rolling pin, after she got out of the shower, then cutting her wrist with a knife and beating her with a baseball bat.

It happened on Wythe Ave in Bluefield

She has agreed to testify at Wayne Hartley's trial.

The sentences run consecutively.