Iraqi Forces Retake Mosul from ISIS

The U.S.-led coalition has congratulated Iraqi forces on retaking Mosul from the Islamic State group after Iraq's prime minister declared victory in the northern city.



U.S. Central Command said that "while there are still areas of the Old City of Mosul that must be back-cleared of explosive devices and possible ISIS fighters in hiding," Iraqi forces "have Mosul now firmly under their control."



The coalition has provided crucial air support to Iraqi forces since they launched the Mosul offensive in October.



Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend said "make no mistake; this victory alone does not eliminate ISIS and there is still a tough fight ahead," using another acronym for IS. But he said the loss of the city "is a decisive blow."

Speaking Monday from a small base on the edge of Mosul's Old City, where heavy clashes have been underway for days, Haider al-Abadi said Iraqi forces had achieved victory "by the blood of our martyrs."



He has made similar announcements in recent days despite ongoing clashes, and visited Mosul on Sunday to congratulate Iraqi troops.



Heavy fighting was still underway just a few hours before he spoke Monday, and it was unclear whether the last militants had been defeated.



U.S.-backed Iraqi forces launched a massive operation to retake Mosul in October, and in recent days they had confined the remaining militants in an area measuring less than a square kilometer (less than a mile).



The battle for Mosul killed thousands and displaced more than 897,000 people.