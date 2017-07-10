Congressman Jenkins Responds to Morrisey's Announcement of Senate Run

U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins has something to say about the announcement West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey's run for a senate seat.

Jenkins said, "West Virginians want to help Donald Trump drain the swamp - not fill it back up with a guy who spent his career swimming in it. For Patrick Morrisey, this is about profit, plain and simple. But West Virginia can't afford a senator whose deep conflicts of interest would place a cloud of suspicion over his head from day one."

Jenkins continued with, "Not long ago Morrisey was making millions in Washington after 18 years as a congressional staffer-turned-K Street lobbyist, trading on influence to line his own pockets with money from liberal special interests - the same ones whose bidding he did as a top aide on Capitol Hill.

"The Incurable conflicts of interest from his D.C. days have followed him into the Attorney General's office; plagued by multiple scandals and under intense political pressure, Morrisey has been forced to recuse himself from several cases involving clients in whom he had ( or still has ) a financial interest.

"Now, just five years after taking a golden parachute into West Virginia to finance a political career - Morrisey wants back in the Swamp. His motives are clear; after recent revelations that his personal finances are depending on lobbying profits from Planned Parenthood and Mike Bloomberg's anti-gun group, we know Morrisey will throw West Virginia's conservative values to the wayside just to make a buck.

"In 10 months, West Virginia Republicans will face the choice between a D.C. Profiteer and a Conservative Mountaineer; we are confident they'll choose the latter."