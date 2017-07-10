Greenbrier Road closure announced

The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that people traveling on Greenbrier Road in the Richwood area should expect delays. The road was closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2017. The closed stretch is 0.3 miles from the intersection of CR 39/11 and CR 39/18.

In addition to the closure on July 10, the road will be closed for one hour intervals through July 21, 2017. Crews will be working to repair a roadway slip. Travelers are asked to using caution when driving in the area. They should allow more time for their commute and expect lengthy delays.