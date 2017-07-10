Greenbrier Road closure announced - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Greenbrier Road closure announced

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that people traveling on Greenbrier Road in the Richwood area should expect delays.  The road was closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2017.  The closed stretch is 0.3 miles from the intersection of CR 39/11 and CR 39/18.

In addition to the closure on July 10, the road will be closed for one hour intervals through July 21, 2017.  Crews will be working to repair a roadway slip.  Travelers are asked to using caution when driving in the area.  They should allow more time for their commute and expect lengthy delays.

