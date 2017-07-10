Bluefield State receives grant for new engineering center

U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins (R-WV) was at Bluefield State College on Monday, July 10, 2017. He was there to tour lab facilities for a new Center for Excellence in Manufacturing Engineering (CEME). The facility was made possible by a $1.5 Million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

According to a release, the project aims to set up a 2+2 program. That means a student will earn a two-year associate degree in an engineering program at the School of Engineering Technology and Computer Science and then spend an additional two years in Manufacturing Engineering Technology (MFGT) coursework towards a bachelor's degree. As Bluefield State increases course offerings, a four-year bachelor's degree program will be added.

The goal is to help workers in the mining industry transition to manufacturing jobs. Additionally, the CEME will also offer certificate programs for those do need or desire a bachelor's degree.