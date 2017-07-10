West Virginia fire marshal launching smoke alarm project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia fire marshal's office is conducting a campaign to encourage use of smoke alarms.

State Fire Marshal Ken Tyree said in a message seeking volunteers to help with the effort that he and his staff have seen too many fire deaths during his time in office. As a result, the office is launching its initiative as part of this year's Governor's Day to Serve, in conjunction with the American Red Cross, which also has a smoke alarm initiative.

Tyree's office is seeking help from fire departments, colleges and universities, churches, fraternal and community service organizations and anyone willing to participate.

Tyree's message said the project will provide and install free smoke alarms to residences in need during September and October. More information is available at the fire marshal's website .

