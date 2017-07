This year's Greenbrier Classic comes to an end after nearly one week of fun filled golf action out on the greens.

Winning this year's PGA TOUR was Xander Schauffele.

Schauffele beat out all of the other golfers taking home The Greenbrier Classic's Spring House Trophy. This trophy was made by a glass blowing artist at the Virtue Glass Blowing Studio on the grounds of The Greenbrier.