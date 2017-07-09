The Greenbrier Classic comes to a close

Sunday is the final day of the Greenbrier Classic, so we caught up with spectators, volunteers and Greenbrier Staff about all the activities that took place this past week.

This year nearly 30,000 golf fans signed up for tickets online, with even more registering for tickets at the resort. It was all in anticipation of seeing who will be crowned the 2017 champion.

"We've had our new trophy on display here as the players have teed off on hole number one to kind of show them what they're playing for and it'll be on the 18th green as they come home. So it's been a lot of excitement today wrapping up what's been a tremendous week so far," said Greenbrier Director of Sports Public Relations, Cam Huffman.

But it's not just spectators who enjoy the tournament. This year more than 800 volunteers signed up get involved in the Greenbrier Classic.