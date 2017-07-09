Talcott residents continue John Henry Days celebrations - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Talcott residents continue John Henry Days celebrations

By Julianne Mackey, Reporter
On Sunday, people in Talcott are continuing to celebrate John Henry Days. The weekend was full of events that began on Friday with a dedication of the new John Henry Historical Park.

Sunday, the festival hosted car show along with a variety of food and craft vendors.

"They've done so much work here on the tunnel and the grounds they've made this a nice historical park," said event organizer Eddie Fernatt.

People who participated in the car show also had the chance to take home a prize. Trophies were awarded for titles like Best Overall and Best Truck, among others.

