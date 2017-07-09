Talcott residents continue John Henry Days celebrations

On Sunday, people in Talcott are continuing to celebrate John Henry Days. The weekend was full of events that began on Friday with a dedication of the new John Henry Historical Park.

Sunday, the festival hosted car show along with a variety of food and craft vendors.

"They've done so much work here on the tunnel and the grounds they've made this a nice historical park," said event organizer Eddie Fernatt.

People who participated in the car show also had the chance to take home a prize. Trophies were awarded for titles like Best Overall and Best Truck, among others.