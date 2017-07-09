Two Believed to be Using a Stolen Credit Card in Beckley

Police are on the hunt for two people believed to be using a stolen credit card.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Detachment in Beckley have released picture of a male and female. They are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman and the man in the surveillance footage.

Troopers said the two are involved in the fraudulent use of a credit card, which has been used at different locations in the Beckley area. It's not clear what the two are buying, but police need your help to track them down.

Anyone with information is urged to call the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment at 304-256-6700.