Sebastian Munoz has 68 to maintain Greenbrier Classic lead

By JOHN RABY

AP Sports Writer

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) - Sebastian Munoz shot a 2-under 68 on Saturday to maintain a two-stroke lead over Robert Streb after the third round of The Greenbrier Classic, keeping the PGA Tour rookie in position to become the tournament's first wire-to-wire winner.

The 24-year-old Colombian was at 14-under 196 on the Old White TPC, the course that was renovated after severe flooding forced the event last year to be canceled. Streb shot a 65.

Rookie Xander Schauffele and Jamie Lovemark were tied 11 under after 66s.

Davis Love III was at 10 under after a 68. At 53, he's trying to become the oldest winner on the PGA Tour.

Kelly Kraft (67) and Russell Henley (68) also were 10 under.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.