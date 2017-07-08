Sebastian Munoz has 68 to maintain Greenbrier Classic lead - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Sebastian Munoz has 68 to maintain Greenbrier Classic lead

Posted: Updated:

By JOHN RABY
AP Sports Writer

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) - Sebastian Munoz shot a 2-under 68 on Saturday to maintain a two-stroke lead over Robert Streb after the third round of The Greenbrier Classic, keeping the PGA Tour rookie in position to become the tournament's first wire-to-wire winner.

The 24-year-old Colombian was at 14-under 196 on the Old White TPC, the course that was renovated after severe flooding forced the event last year to be canceled. Streb shot a 65.

Rookie Xander Schauffele and Jamie Lovemark were tied 11 under after 66s.

Davis Love III was at 10 under after a 68. At 53, he's trying to become the oldest winner on the PGA Tour.

Kelly Kraft (67) and Russell Henley (68) also were 10 under.

