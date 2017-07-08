West Virginia native helped bring the Greenbrier Classic to the Mountain State

A native of southern West Virginia played a big role in bringing the Greenbrier Classic to White Sulphur Springs. Slugger white is the Vice-President of Rules for the PGA Tour, and he grew up in Beckley. He said when Jim Justice bought the Greenbrier Resort, he reached out to him. Justice had the idea of bringing a PGA Tour event to the Greenbrier, and Slugger White helped him bring that vision to life. White said he couldn't be more proud to see such a big event in his home state.

"It kind of pulls at my heart strings, really. I wear West Virginia on my sleeve. I've always said I feel sorry for those people who didn't grow up in the 60s in Beckley, West Virginia. I mean, it's wonderful," White said.

White's role with the PGA Tour includes setting the golf course up for the competition, governing the pace of play, and if there's a ruling situation he gets called in to take care of it. White is also a member of the West Virginia golf hall of fame.