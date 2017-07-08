Ghent VFD Opens New Substation



After several months of construction the Ghent Volunteer Fire Department finally has a second place to call home.



"it took 6 to 8 months construction we had the property for a couple of years we have been looking to get our substation in shady probably 10 to 15 years," Fire Chief Jim Belcher said.



The new substation is located along Hinton Road in South Shady. Its about 50 feet deep and 100 feet wide complete with a kitchen, conference room, and offices. Later this week it will house at least two fire trucks. Belcher said the station not only benefits his crew but local residents as well.



"The insurance company based your rates on how close you are to a station and a fire hydrant so this brings a lot of people closer to that inner circle and should help with their insurance rates," Belcher said.



He also said the department is looking for some young talent to come on board and help man the new station.



"It's a great opportunity for younger people a lot of resources they can carry on if they would desire to go further and work for a professional fire department like the city of Beckley or Charleston.

