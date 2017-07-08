One Voice Helps Residents In Need

One local faith based non-profit organization is working to provide for the less fortunate.



Saturday One Voice in Beckley hosted its Community Closet event. The goal of the event is to spread love and appreciation by giving away free clothing, shoes, baby supplies and food to those who need it the most.

"We just want to reach out to those individuals who may be less fortunate and we just believe it's the hand of Christ that's reaching out to folks that are in need to give them some hope for their future and just to extend a helping hand a hand up," organizer Melonie Terry said.

One Voice hosts similar events like Community Closet all throughout the year and they are always grateful for donations.

If you'd like to lend a helping hand, you can visit their website at one www.onevoice wv.org