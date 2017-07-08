Talcott Celebrates Folk Legend John Henry

The town of Talcott celebrated John Henry Days for the 22nd year in a row.



Every year hundreds of locals gather for live music, food, arts and crafts. The three day festival is for remembering John Henry an African American steel driver who was known for his strength and hard work ethic back in the 1800's.

Grand Marshal Larry Moorman said the event provides a big boost for the town.

"Well it brings people into the town it helps the local economy and it promotes the town of Talcott like they said yesterday at the opening ceremony

Talcott is now on the map and its because of John Henry Park and all the volunteers and how hard they have worked," he said.



The festival continues Sunday with a church service and car show at John Henry Park.

Next Sunday the festival will end with Traditional rubber duck race at the Talcott Bridge.