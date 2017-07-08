Tamarack hosts wood carving class

On Saturday, people at Tamarack learned a new arts and crafts skill. During this one day workshop students could learn the basic safety lessons and skills of wood carving.

People taking the class could also learn new design techniques with the craft. Class Instructor David Bragg also taught older techniques of carving.

"So much of the way that early folks did it is being lost. Their technique and the ingenuity that they developed," Bragg said.

Saturday's class was about three hours. Tamarack's next upcoming event will be a Theatre Day Camp this Monday.

