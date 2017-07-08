Raleigh County residents host memorial car show to benefit Relay for Life

With the purchase of just one $10 ticket, car enthusiasts in Beckley could check out more than a dozen customized sports cars and specialty vehicles. But their dollars spent at Saturday's car show stretch even further.

All money raised at the Sandra G. Kincaid Memorial Car Show will Benefit Relay for Life. Local businesses in the town pitched in for the cause, donating door prizes like oil changes and t-shirts. As the event organizer, Geoff Kincaid says it's a cause that hits close to home.

"I've wanted to do this for about two years now. My mom passed when I was about 15 months old of cancer and I wanted to do something to give back, to help someone that doesn't really have too much. To help them find a cure and help them pay for expenses," Kincaid said.

According to Relay for Life, donations collected at fundraising events like this memorial car show are used to provide support services for cancer patients, fund research projects, and to support detection and treatment programs across the country. Just last year money raised helped finance $406 million for cancer research grants.

"The cause is close to home and knowing that my son wants to do something for his mother, you really can't describe it. It gives me a proud Dad moment," said Geoff Kincaid's father, Danny Kincaid.

Kincaid says this event has been such a success, he's already planning the next car show, in hopes to spread awareness and hope.