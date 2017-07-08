WVU Provides Naloxone Rescue Kits to New River Gorge National River

Rangers at New River Gorge National River are now equipped to treat overdoses.

West Virginia University's Injury Control Research Center supplied the river rangers with 25 naloxone rescue kits.

New River Gorge's Coordinator for Training Kathy Zerkle contacted the WVU ICRC. She then took part in a "train-the-trainer" program through the West Virginia Office of Emergency Medical Services so she could train the other 17 rangers for proper use of the kits.

In the last 10 years there have been five confirmed overdoses at New River Gorge, none of them fatal, but staff wanted to be prepared.

"They said that they're starting to see people to go into remote areas to get out of the public eye when they're active users," said Sheena Sayres, Public Health Outreach Specialist with the WVU ICRC.

The WVU ICRC was able to assemble and distribute thousands of kits to communities through a partnership with the WV Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Behavioral Health and Health Facilities and Bureau for Public Health.

"They feel very helpless when they come across an overdose, and they have nothing that they can use," Sayres said about the river rangers. "Sometimes it takes up to 45 minutes for EMS to arrive."

The kits include two doses of naloxone, atomizers for intranasal distribution, gloves, emergency instructions and reporting card for all non-EMS first responders who are required to report its use.