3 Arrested in Connection to Huntington Body Discovery

UPDATE:

UPDATE: 7/7/17 @ 4 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, WV – Three people have been charged in connection with the death of a man whose body was found early Friday, July 7, behind a building on the southeast corner of 1st Street and 7th Avenue in Huntington.

According to a release, officers were alerted by a passerby to an unresponsive individual behind the building early Friday. Officers located the body of a deceased white male.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Forensic Investigation Unit responded to the scene. By mid-morning, detectives had interviewed several witnesses and recovered evidence from several locations.

As a result of those efforts, three suspects were taken into custody shortly before noon and charged with murder.

They are Willie David Lane, 24; Michael R. Hughes, 51; and Virginia Louise Curry, 27. Lane was taken into custody at Harmony House on 4th Avenue, while Hughes and Curry were taken into custody along the railway tracks near 8th Street.

The suspects will appear before a Cabell County Magistrate later today.

The victim has not been identified yet. The body has been taken to the state Medical Examiner for an autopsy, which will determine the cause of death.

ORIGINAL: 7/7/17 @ 9 a.m.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A body was found this morning in Huntington, West Virginia.

The body was found behind the Fantastic Sam's on 1st Street and 7th Avenue.

The Huntington Police department has responded to the scene, and they are treating the situation as a homicide.

According to the Huntington Police Chief Joeseph Ciccarelli, the body was found around 5 AM this morning, and the body belonged to a man.

Cheif Ciccarelli says that it appears he has been dead since11 PM yesterday, and the body had traumatic injuries.

Police are checking with local businesses for surveillance video.

We have a crew on scene, and we will continue to update this story as new information becomes avaialbe,