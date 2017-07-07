City of Princeton cleans up vacant buildings

Old, abandoned buildings can be unpleasant to look at in small towns like Princeton. Many of these buildings are left empty after the owner passes away or a business closes.

The City of Princeton is dedicated to cleaning up vacant spaces across the community. Assistant City Manager, Mike Webb, wanted residents to feel good about living in Princeton.

"We do hear concerns whether its about high grass in the area because it is a vacant area and we approach that pretty quickly to make sure it's a safe environment for everybody, both for families and businesses," said Webb.

The city has begun a Vacant Building Registry where residents can register their buildings online. This is part of an effort to draw new businesses and families into the area. People who are looking to purchase a property can go onto the registry to see what is available.