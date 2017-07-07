Mentally impaired man accused of shooting wife

Mercer County Sheriff's Department responded to a shooting off of Forty Foot Road in Princeton on the night of July 6th. The shooter was Larry Dillon. Police said Dillon suffers from a disease similar to dementia that impairs his mental capabilities.

According to the criminal complaint, Dillon believed his wife and granddaughter were being harmed in another bedroom of his house. This lead him to fire his handgun into the bedroom and kill his wife.

Dillon will undergo a competency evaluation at the Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital in Huntington. The Assistant Prosecutor for Mercer County, Adam Wolfe, explained that this evaluation will determine the next step in the case.

"If a defendant is found incompetent to be criminally responsible and they cannot be restored to competency, then they could be held in a mental hospital for the duration of time that they're facing," said Wolfe.

If Dillon is found incompetent, he could be sent to William R. Sharpe Hospital, the state's mental health facility in Lewis County.