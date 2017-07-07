The Catfish Hole offers competitive tournament fishing

If you're looking for a new way to enjoy the outdoors this weekend, we have the perfect activity for you. The Catfish Hole in Summers County offers cat-fishing tournaments every Friday and Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.

But if you don't enjoy competitive fishing, the property is also available to rent. You can find the fishing area located across the street from the Pence Springs Flea Market.

"Just watching people grow and getting to meet so many diverse people and getting to know each and every one of them," said Catfish Hole Manager, Joseph Davis.

The Catfish Hole is open Friday's and Saturday's May through the end of September.