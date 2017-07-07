Alderson Visitor's Center hosts traveling history exhibit

If you're looking for new ways to learn about local history, you might want to visit the Alderson Visitor's Center.

The Visitor's Center is hosting the traveling history exhibit, Invisible Roots and Legends: A Photographic View of African American History in the Greenbrier Valley. The exhibit features noteworthy African Americans who positively impacted the Greenbrier Valley area.

"Our African American community made significant contributions to Alderson, and the whole area and we want to honor and recognize that," said Alderson Visitor Center representative Margaret Hambrick.

The exhibit will be open Saturday and Sunday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. inside the Alderson Visitor's Center.