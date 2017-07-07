John Henry Historical Park unveiled in Talcott

A new historical park was unveiled Friday in Talcott. The John Henry Historical Park is made up of more than 20 acres of land. The public space is named in honor of folk legend John Henry.

"A lot of people don't know there are two tunnels here. The original one is where we believe strongly is where John Henry worked and died there. So lately we've gotten grants to put up the kiosks and they're very informative," said Former John Henry Historical Society President Larry Moorman.

Moorman was one of the volunteers who helped build a series of educational kiosks located throughout the park to provide an interpretation of the John Henry legend.

"Young people need to learn the history. They have no idea what happened here. Outside of West Virginia schools, I don't think much of it is taught," Moorman added.

Henry was a steel driver involved in the construction of the Great Bend tunnel. He was known for beating a steam powered drill in a contest of man-versus-machine. His victory is credited with saving hundreds of jobs on the project.

WVU Extension Agent Rick Moorefield has been working on the project for more than 10 years. Moorefield, along with a steering committee raised more than $500,000 in grants, contributions, and volunteer work to build the park.

"We had a wonderful committee that researched all the way from WVU libraries, to the state archives, all the way over to Covington for the railroad archives to find the most accurate historical information that we could find to do the interpretation of the legend and the tunnel construction," said Moorefield.

Long term plans for the park include the building an amphitheater and constructing a pedestrian bridge over Hungards Creek to complete the walking trail system.