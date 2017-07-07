New Law on Tanning Beds For Minors

A new law went into effect July 7, that prohibits anyone under the age of 18 to use indoor tanning devices.



The old law allowed minors to tan as long as they had their parents permission. Now, that underage tanning is banned some girls in high school are not looking forward to the changes.

"Most girls like to be tan and stuff, and whenever it's prom time they like to have their skin to be flawless. So, i'll forever be white until I'm 18."



The new law also increases the penalties for tanning salon owners. They could face a misdemeanor charge and a $100 fine for the first offense.