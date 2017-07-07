UPDATE: Elderly Woman Reported Missing in Pocahontas County Found

3:40 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2017 UPDATE:



According to Pocahontas County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Wanda Nottingham has been found and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities in Pocahontas County are searching for a missing elderly woman who has Alzheimer's Disease.

Wanda Maxine Nottingham was last seen by her husband at their camp on Nottingham Lane, off River Road in Durbin, according to Pocahontas County Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Nottingham was last seen wearing dark khaki pants, a white and tan shirt, and glasses. She stands 5'4 to 5'5, weighs 180-190 lbs., and has hair down to her ears, according to emergency officials.

Authorities have not provided a picture of Nottingham at this time, If you have any information, please contact Pocahontas County 911 at (304) 799-4567.