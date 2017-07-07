A fight between brothers ends with gunfire - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

A fight between brothers ends with gunfire

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Troopers with the Welch Detachment of the West Virginia State Police were called to a home in Davy, WV on Thursday, July 6, 2017.  When they arrived at around 11 p.m., they found Donald McCall with a gunshot wound to the leg.  McCall has apparently been in an argument with his brother Johnny McCall that eventually led to the shooting.

After treating Donald McCall, investigators found Johnny McCall and the gun at his home.  He was arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding.  He was arraigned on Friday, July 7, 2017 and released on a $10,000 bond.  Donald McCall was taken to Welch Community Hospital for treatment.

