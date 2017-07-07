Three arrested on drug charges in Oak Hill

Oak Hill Police Officers rounded up three people on drug charges on Friday, July 7, 2017. They are still looking for another four people in the investigation.

Ronnie Lee Owens, III, 20, of Beckley, Stephanie Ann Hall, 37, of Oak Hill and David Layton Ingram, 39, of Fayetteville were all arrested. They are each facing charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. They were arraigned and taken to the Southern Regional Jail.

Meanwhile, police are still looking for the following people:

Michael Shawn Payne, 32, of Oak Hill

Brandi Latish Bass, 34, of Oak Hill

Ashley Whitmore, 36, of Oak Hill

Samuel Jo Pozzie, 26, of Oak Hill

They are all facing Delivery of a Controlled Substance charges. Payne and Whitmore are facing additional charges of Conspiracy.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to contact 911 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867). Tips can also be left online at the CrimeStoppers web site or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone or mobile device.